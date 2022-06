Tejasswi Prakash holds beau Karan Kundrra as he takes her on a bike ride!

Tejasswi Prakash holds beau Karan Kundrra as he takes her on a bike ride! The duo gives us couple goals every now and then. Recently, we saw Karan taking Tejasswi on a bike ride outside the dance deewane junior sets. Both were all dressed up and looked great.