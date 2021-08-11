Temporarily banned due to indiscipline? Find out which Olympic player is this! She became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games. Yes we are talking about none other than Vinesh Phogat, who is currently making headlines for a surprising reason. At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Vinesh Phogat lost her quarterfinal bout to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya post which she not stay at the Olympics village and refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team sponsor's logo. Vinesh competed in a singlet with a personal sponsor Nike's logo. Now The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has temporarily suspended Phogat for indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics campaign. The federation has issued a notice to Vinesh on three counts and she has time until August 16 to reply to the notice.