> The net worth of these Bigg Boss 16 contestants will put you in shock!
The net worth of these Bigg Boss 16 contestants will put you in shock!
Watch the net worth of these Bigg Boss 16 contestants will put you in shock!
by
Ritka
|
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:05 AM IST |
14.1K
The net worth of these Bigg Boss 16 contestants will put you in shock!
The net worth of these Bigg Boss 16 contestants will put you in shock! Did you know Abdu Rozik is very fond of luxurious cars and is a proud owner of a Rolls Royce, one of the most expensive cars? Or how much MC Stan makes from a single-track release on YouTube? After a little digging on the internet, we have finally found the net worth of this season's Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Check out the video for all the latest information.