The T-Series’ Diwali Party last night was all about love. From Bhumi Pednekar to Kapil Sharma to Shriya Saran, everyone who attended the grand event seemed to be enjoying the Diwali festivities with an extra dose of love! While Bhumi gave the paparazzi a wow moment with a stunning flying kiss, Kapil Sharma surprised his wife with a cute peck on the cheek! Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran also enjoyed a lovely moment with her hubby Andrei Koscheev as she kissed him in front of the paps.

Today as we celebrate Diwali, we can definitely say ‘Love is in the air!’