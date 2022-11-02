Then VS Now: 5 famous child actors who have grown up! Be it our ‘Phulwa’ aka Jannat Zubair or ‘Ishaan Awasthi’ aka Darsheel Safary, these famous child actors have managed to entertain us over the years with the popular characters they played on TV or in films. We have seen them and remember them through the characters they portrayed years ago, but as time flies, they all have grown up into unique personalities. Check this video to find out what fan-favourite child actors are doing as adults!