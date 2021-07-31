There is a robbery in Karan Johar's household; Who is this thief? Karan Johar often shares pictures from his professional and personal life. His kids Yash and Roohi have kept fans entertained during lockdown. Their banter with the filmmaker is always adorable. While Karan tries to share fun videos of conversations with Yash and Roohi almost every other day, fans love it and don’t want him to stop. Today watch this throwback video where Yash steals Roohi's pearl necklaces as Karan Johar records their cute conversations.