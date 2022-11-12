These childhood clips of our favourite Bollywood actresses will make you go aww. There’s nothing more relaxing in this world than to see cute baby pictures. This is why we bring to you a compilation of the unseen childhood videos of our favourite Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. Be it little Alia sitting on the lap of her daddy or the cute Ananya trying to say ‘I Love You’ in her adorable baby voice, these throwback videos are going to put a smile on your face!