THESE two tinsel town YUMMY mummies ward off Monday blues as they head out for an intense workout
Watch the video to know more.
Genelia Deshmukh obliged the paps as she stood by to pose for them post-workout. Malaika Arora in black sportswear seemed in a hurry. We also caught a ravishing glimpse of Vivek Dahiya. The actor disclosed about being a part of Ekta Kapoor’s flagship show Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Pooja Hegde dazzled in a bright neon athleisure as she gets snapped outside her gym. South sensation Hansika Motwani made her way to the airport clad in a chic casual. The enormous handbag with tassels was a quirky addition to her entire appearance. All this and a lot more in the video.
