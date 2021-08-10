THESE two tinsel town YUMMY mummies ward off Monday blues as they head out for an intense workout

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 32 Views 0 comments

Genelia Deshmukh obliged the paps as she stood by to pose for them post-workout. Malaika Arora in black sportswear seemed in a hurry. We also caught a ravishing glimpse of Vivek Dahiya. The actor disclosed about being a part of Ekta Kapoor’s flagship show Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Pooja Hegde dazzled in a bright neon athleisure as she gets snapped outside her gym. South sensation Hansika Motwani made her way to the airport clad in a chic casual. The enormous handbag with tassels was a quirky addition to her entire appearance. All this and a lot more in the video.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Ananya Panday in a camel-colour body-hugging dress poses with dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Pandey
The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis turned to Twitter to figure out the RIGHT way to eat a dosa
On Mondays, Sara Ali Khan likes to ditch her mundane workout clothes and INSTEAD wear THIS
“I'll let you decide if it was publicity stunt”: Juhi Chawla breaks her silence on the 5G lawsuit
Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari & Surbhi Chandna
A fight or act of affection? Watch these two Bollywood actors who were spotted yesterday

Popular Videos
Ananya Panday in a camel-colour body-hugging dress poses ...
The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis ...
On Mondays, Sara Ali Khan likes to ditch ...
“I'll let you decide if it was ...
Arey kitni patli hogaye moment between Shweta Tiwari &...
A fight or act of affection? Watch these ...
I can’t stop falling in love with ...
"Neeraj Chopra ki tarah koshish karti hoon&...