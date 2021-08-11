“They did not agree on my fees so I said ok tata bye bye”Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif on pay disparity

“They did not agree on my fees so I said ok tata bye bye” Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif speak about pay disparity. Actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have been known over the years for their honest opinions and for breaking the mold whether it comes to their characters on screen or for their statements. Today watch what both of them had to share about the pay disparity in Bollywood.