‘They wanted to see my cleavage, thighs’ - Bollywood casting couch stories will put you in shock! From Bollywood actress Vidya Balan to ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai, many of our favorite celebrities have opened up about their horrifying casting couch experiences. Be it, directors, trying to be over-friendly, or casting agents trying to take advantage of them, watch this video to know how these strong-headed women have fought their way and narrowly escaped the casting couch.