Third time in a row, Tara Sutaria flaunts her favourite flared ripped jeans with a DISTINCT style

Check out the video to know more.
Mumbai 8 Views 0 comments

The SOTY 2 star’s love for her flared jeans have been on peak lately. In the recent past, the actress was snapped flaunting the same pair of jeans in different ways. Pavitra Rishta 2 star Ankita Lokhande was caught with the Monday blues. Hesitant to pull her mask down, Ankita seemed grumpy. Vidyut Jammwal had an unusual yet pleasant encounter at the airport. The actor pleased a security force personnel by getting a picture clicked with him. For the unversed, Vidyut was born to an Indian Army officer in Jammu. He kept his look modest in simple casuals. Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai’s fun BTS clips from Mixtape Rewind| Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin/Nazar Ke Samne
Alia Bhatt dips herself from head to toe in BLACK as she runs errands around the city
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi makes HISTORY by becoming the FIRST to win a fencing match at the Olympics
Karanvir Bohra is a TRAINED classical dancer in THIS form; Watch the video
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai REVEAL their singer crush | Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin/Nazar Ke Samne
Ganesh Acharya and his daughter Soundarya Acharya DANCE on a romantic song, and the Internet loves this duet

Popular Videos
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai’s fun BTS ...
Alia Bhatt dips herself from head to toe ...
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi makes HISTORY by becoming ...
Karanvir Bohra is a TRAINED classical dancer in ...
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai REVEAL their singer ...
Ganesh Acharya and his daughter Soundarya Acharya DANCE ...
Rupali Ganguly shares a RARE reel with her ...
Kiara Advani with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra & ...