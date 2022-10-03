"This is not OK!" Misbehaved fan scares Kareena Kapoor Khan who arrives with Jeh Ali Khan at the airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most famous Indian actors. The actress has been in the industry for more than 2 decades. The Begum of Bollywood was seen arriving in the wee hours of the morning today with her 1-year-old son Jeh Ali Khan when a fan invaded her personal space and made her feel uncomfortable. Check out what Bebo did next.