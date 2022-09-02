Throwback to Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi's first Ganesh Chathurthi. At Nurvi's first Ganesh Chathurthi, she stole all hearts by saying Bappa. She looked adorable in the pink Indian attire and since then, she has become one of the most popular starkids. Neil is a doting father who loves to spend quality time with Nurvi. He often posts videos with her daughter which get immense love on social media. Watch the video for some aww moments.