Throwback to Taimur's first public appearance. Here is a throwback to Taimur Ali Khan's first public appearance. The chubby little munchkin became the most loved kid of the country after this. Taimur is now a big brother to Jeh Ali Khan who is also being loved for his chubby cheeks and cuteness.
More Videos
IT’S A PARTY! Taimur Ali Khan to AbRam Khan: WATCH Bollywood’s tiny tots attend Yash & Roohi Johar’s birthday
Ananya Panday gives a major cue to glam up a basic t-shirt, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur snapped in the city