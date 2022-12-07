Throwback to Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim’s fairytale wedding! The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ couple is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country today. From acting in daily soaps together to becoming life partners, the lovely couple makes sure to share each and every moment of their lives with their fans on social media. This throwback video of their fairytale wedding is surely going to melt your heart!