Throwback: Watch the paparazzi’s SHOCKING obsession with Hrithik Roshan’s kids Hrehaan & Hridaan at an event

Hrithik Roshan with his kids was spotted attending his ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s event in Mumbai. The duo has been spotted going out with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan several times. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 but later went separate ways in 2014. However, they continue to stay on cordial terms and co-parent their two sons. Watch the video to know more.