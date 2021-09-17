Tiger Shroff’s live singing skills will surprise you

Tiger Shroff's live singing skills will surprise you. Tiger Shroff is getting a lot of love for his singing skills. Tiger has been a part of two music videos as a singer. However, people are always curious to know how does one sound live. His talent is also proof that he doesn't need any auto-tune. Tiger is indeed a man of many talents. Dancing, acting, action, and singing! Watch the video to get mesmerized.

