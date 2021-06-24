Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit reveals many shades of her through her reels

Watch the ethereal beauty spell a charm on you.
Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit is truly an evergreen star. The veteran actress is also appreciated for how she is ageing with grace. Madhuri Dixit often shares adorable videos of herself or with family. The gorgeous beauty is quite a social media user and manages to engage her followers with her ethereal charm. Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the few celebs who amplifies any outfit she dons. From an embellished lehenga to exquisite anarkalis, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl's social media game is stronger than most millennials out there. Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Anonymous

Clichéd

Anonymous

Madhuri plz your time has gone. Don't act like Younger female. Sorry but it's true.

Anonymous

Yawnzzzz

Add new comment

