Times when Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan expressed their ADMIRATION for the Tragedy King

Shah Rukh Khan has illustrated his fondness for the late Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu on several occasions. SRK’s connection with the late actor roots back to the days in Peshawar. The superstar’s father knew him and they often visited Kumar’s place during his childhood. Back in 2013, during an interview with Filmfare, SRK said, “My relationship with Dilip Sahab goes beyond films. Dilip Sahab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son." The legend, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, touched a million hearts with his unparalleled charisma and stupendous acting skills.