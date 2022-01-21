Tovino Thomas: Mohanlal checked up on me during COVID-19 lockdown I Basil Joseph I Minnal Murali|Rapid Fire

Minnal Murali has worked its magic across the globe as Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph are basking in the adoration glory of their sheer hard work in bringing to life an authentic Indian superhero, that we already love and can't get enough of! As it's Tovino's 33rd birthday today, i.e. January 21, Pinkvilla brings to you a fun round of Rapid Fire with Team Minnal Murali. While Tovino confessed why he'd prefer a Hollywood debut over a Bollywood one and dished on his close equations with Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal, Basil revealed which classic movies he would recommend to introduce someone to the diverse, vast world of Malayalam cinema.