Trolled for wearing backless; Nia Sharma shares THIS video as a reply. Bold, beautiful, sexy, gorgeous.... you may fall out of adjectives, but will still not be able to define Nia Sharma in true sense. She is touted to be one of the sexiest new-age actresses. Her bold yet classy sartorial choices are what makes her different from the crowd. When it comes to fashion, Nia is unapologetic. In response to people trolling her for wearing backless outfits, the actress shared a video of herself and wrote"Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless," she wrote in her caption, adding a wink-face emoji. "To all of you. Fluck you very much." Watch this video to know more.