"Tujh mein aurat se zyada nazakat hai!" says Kirron Kher to Karan Johar. Karan Johar shared a hilarious video from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party where Kirron Kher was seen pulling his leg due to his sartorial choice. Karan took it in a good spirit and gave a befitting reply. We love the banter between the two.