“Tum hi reh gaye ho!” Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan get mobbed while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a good start at the box office and the movie even earned praises from critics for the remake. Yesterday the leading pair stepped out once again to promote the movie at Juhu Chowpatty beach. Fans were overjoyed to see the pair at the tourist point and we have this video of what happened next at the venue. Watch now.