"Tum loog lene ke baad dete nahi ho" A celebrity was pissed at paparazzi yesterday
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:36 PM IST | 12.8K
"Tum loog lene ke baad dete nahi ho"A celebrity was pissed at paparazzi yesterday. Diwali is finally here and as B-Town celebrates the festival after the pandemic here is a video of all the celebrities we spotted yesterday at two major Diwali parties in the city. Watch this video to find our one celebrity who preferred taking his pictures from his own phone rather than paparazzi clicking his photos.
You May Like This
Diwali Deals
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...
₹310.00
(%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹185.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshnes...
₹210.00 (₹244.19 / l)
₹225.00 (₹261.63 / l) (7%)
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...
₹350.00 (₹1.94 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (17%)
Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml
₹199.00 (₹0.40 / millilitre)
₹450.00 (₹0.90 / millilitre) (56%)
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml
₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
View All