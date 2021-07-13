TV actor Pearl V Puri’s FIRST PUBLIC appearance since his bail as he celebrates his birthday at an orphanage

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 09:50 am 16 Views 0 comments

The actor on Saturday marked his 32nd birthday with a noble cause. Recently, he was released on bail after being arrested in an alleged rape case last month. Clad in a white kurta-pyjama, Pearl took off his mask and greeted the photographers with folded hands. The popular TV actor has been part of several popular shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? 3, Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar among others. The suave actor has amassed a massive fan following over the last few years, making him one of the most popular TV stars. 

