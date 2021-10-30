Uff! Sussanne Khan's video with Aly Goni's elder brother Arslan Goni sparks relationship rumours. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife might be dating actor Aly Goni's elder brother Arslan Goni as videos and comments of the two are going viral all over the internet. Sussanne Khan who recently turned 40 is seen pulling Arslan in this video as she blows the candle and cuts the cake. Her comment "Uff!" on Arslan's new show post also grabbed eyeballs.