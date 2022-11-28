Unfair! Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh’s fans are disappointed as Gunjan Sinha wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. As per various reports, not Rubina Dilaik or Faisal Shaikh but Gunjan Sinha lifted the winner’s trophy for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Now as several fans of the show checked social media statistics, they are calling out the show since according to several polls Rubina was the clear winner. Watch this clip to know more.