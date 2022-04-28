UNSEEN! Kareena Kapoor Khan dances to nursery songs; Watch Inaaya & Taimur’s reaction
Kareena Kapoor Khan's work ethic has impressed her fans. Adorable throwback video of the actress dancing to nursery songs with her son and niece. Watch Inaaya & Taimur's reaction as Kareena dances to nursery song in this video.
UNSEEN! Kareena Kapoor Khan dances to nursery songs; Watch Inaaya & Taimur’s reaction. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work ethic has impressed her fans. The actress knows to strike the balance between her work life and her personal life. Watch this adorable throwback video of the actress dancing to nursery songs with her son and niece.