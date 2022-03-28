Urfi Javed gets angry at organisers in front of the media. Watch Why!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:11 PM IST  |  4.9K
Urfi Javed gets angry at organisers in front of the media. Watch Why! Urfi Javed fought even for the paps. According to Urfi, the  organisers misbehaved with her. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 