Urfi Javed's look has now surprised Rakhi Sawant as well. Last night Bigg Boss contestants and several other TV celebrities arrived at Nishant Bhatt’s birthday bash. From Ankita Lokhande to Urfi Javed, paparazzi were overjoyed with the celebrities turnout for the party. Watch this video of Rakhi reacting to Urfi Javed's arrival at the party.