Vaani Kapoor is a HOT MESS in black, and we cannot stop gazing at her beauty!
Tara Sutaria needs no special occasion to pair up an oversized coat. Watch the video to know all of this.
Tara Sutaria stepped out for a meeting with her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns’ director Mohit Suri. The actress picked neutral shades for her outing. The actress looked pretty as a daisy in a white bandeau top, a pair of shorts, sling, mask, and shoes. The Bell Bottom team including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, and co-producer Jackky Bhagnani were snapped on Wednesday. Vaani Kapoor raised temperatures in a sheer corset-type dress. She kept a natural makeup look with the brightest smile on her face. Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor struck a pose together for the paps. Watch the video to know more!
