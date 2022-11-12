Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon make heads turn with their style statements!

Watch how Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon make heads turn with their style statements!

by Ritka   |  Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:01 AM IST  |  11.8K

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon make heads turn with their style statements! The duo was spotted while promoting their upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have kick-started the promotions of their upcoming film, Bhediya in full swing. 
The duo has reunited for their second project after Dilwale. Watch the video to know more.