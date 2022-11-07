> Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s adorable off-screen chemistry during the promotion of their film Bhediya
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s adorable off-screen chemistry during the promotion of their film Bhediya
Watch how Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s adorable off-screen chemistry during the promotion of their film Bhediya
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:30 PM IST |
7.3K
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s adorable off-screen chemistry during the promotion of their film Bhediya
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s adorable off-screen chemistry during the promotion of their film Bhediya. Varun and Kriti are currently promoting the film ahead of its release in theatres on November 25. They were spotted visiting the sets of Indian Idol 13 on Monday. While Varun was seen in black casuals, Kriti wore a colourful saree.