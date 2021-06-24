Vicky Kaushal arrives for a meeting in his swanky new car; Pavitra Rishta 2 star Ankita Lokhande gets snapped

As the city comes to life, many Bollywood celebrities have also been stepping out for their work. We spotted the dapper actor outside RSVP, a production house owned by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also the producer of Vicky Kausal’s upcoming movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama. On the other hand, we are left wondering what’s up with Ankita Lokhande as we snapped her outside a producer’s office in the city. Pooja Hegde sweats it out on a Wednesday morning. Vivek Oberoi spotted at a dubbing studio as he dubs for the third instalment of the web series Inside Edge. Watch the video.

