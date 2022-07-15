Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif with Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal jet off to Maldives for Katrina's birthday
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif jet off to Maldives for Katrina's birthday
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif with Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal jet off to Maldives for Katrina's birthday. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur are also to join them. Katrina and Vicky made heads turn as they walked hand-in-hand and headed toward the airport. Katrina Kaif kept her look simple and comfortable.