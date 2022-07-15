Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif with Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal jet off to Maldives for Katrina's birthday

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 15, 2022 05:04 PM IST  |  6.8K

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif with Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal jet off to Maldives for Katrina's birthday. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur are also to join them. Katrina and Vicky made heads turn as they walked hand-in-hand and headed toward the airport. Katrina Kaif kept her look simple and comfortable.