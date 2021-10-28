Victory for Aryan Khan as he finally gets bail. Shah Rukh Khan's son has finally been granted bail by the Mumbai high court. Aryan's advocate, Satish L Maneshinde and Mukul Rohatgi speak to the media. This is a big relief for the Khan family. Aryan's friend, Arbaaz Merchant and model, Munmun Dhamecha also have been granted bail. Watch the video to know more.
