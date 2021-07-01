Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she did not receive any nomination for Bhool Bhulaiyaa

'Main bhot dukhi huyi thi,' expressed the actress. Watch the video to find out more!
Mumbai

The National Award winner revealed she felt sad when she didn't receive a nomination at the award ceremonies for her performance in the 2007 film. Vidya played the role of a woman haunted by a ghost in the movie. Her effortless transition from Avni to Manjulika was praiseworthy. Only Vidya can seamlessly switch into a character with a click of a hand. She is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. Watch the video to find out more!

