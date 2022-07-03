Vidyut Jammwal performs a dangerous stunt to click selfie with a construction worker
Vidyut Jammwal performs a dangerous stunt to click a selfie with a construction worker. This video is going viral as Vidyut went to another length to make his fan's day. Vidyut appreciated the courage of the worker who himself performed dangerous stunt for his job.
