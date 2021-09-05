Vidyut Jamwal & Nandita Mahtani get engaged, Neha Dhupia confirms

A pic of Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahtani at Taj Mahal suggesting their engagement is going viral on social media. Neha Dhupia congratulated the duo and Vidyut's fans are elated. The two knew each other for quite a few years. Vidyut even had attended the launch of Nandita Mahtani's capsule collection in 2019. However, reportedly, they both started dating each other five months ago. Rumours are rife that both are walking down the aisle soon. Watch the video to know more.