VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’

Check out the video right here!
Mumbai 14 Views 0 comments

A woman scolding her daughter for buying a Gucci belt worth Rs 35K has gone viral on social media. The video reflects the reaction of every Indian mom ever. The caption of the video is '“My DPS belt” ft. Bihari mom'. The video garnered immense views due to its relatability and the mom’s hilarious take on the ‘highly overprized’ Gucci belt. The mother could not believe the belt cost Rs 35,000 and said it can be bought for Rs. 150. Enjoy the video right here!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance in the city looking fit as ever

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...
When Kareena Kapoor Khan OPENED UP on the ...