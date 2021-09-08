VIRAL! Shikhar Dhawan SURPRISES his son & stepdaughters; Watch how. Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Aesha Mukherjee, with whom he was married for 8 years, have parted ways. Shikhar tied the knot with Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha, in 2012 and they have a son Zoravar Dhawan. Shikhar shared an amazing rapport with the daughters of his wife from her first wedding as well. Today watch this throwback video of how the cricketer surprised his children after he came back home.