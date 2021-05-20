VIRAL VIDEO: Nurse learns sign language to communicate with hearing-impaired COVID-19 patient

In these unprecedented times, the efforts pulled in by the frontline workers are something that cannot be explained in mere words. Laying out an exemplary example, IAS Priyanka Shukla took to her social media handle to share the story of Swati Bhimagaj, a nurse in a hospital in Chhattisgarh. Swati quickly learned sign language to communicate with a hearing-impaired patient. She worked beyond her duty to connect with the deaf patient. The nurse has set a stellar example of what it means to go above and beyond the call of duty.