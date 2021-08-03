This VJ turned actress does deadlifts of 120kgs!!

Watch how VJ Bani is setting fitness goals.
Mumbai 11 Views 0 comments
This VJ turned actress does deadlifts of 120kgs!! Being able to share the secrets of one's fitness and inspire millions of people is truly a dream. Gurbani Judge, better known as VJ Bani and also Bani J, is living that dream. The VJ turned actress has been sharing her fitness journey and her workout videos throughout the lockdown and one of the most infamous ones is where she does a deadlift of 120kgs. Watch this video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found a replacement for the Maldives
"He cancelled our wedding at the last moment" Neena Gupta's HONEST confessions to Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted
Shocking transformation of a legendary cricketer’s daughter is setting the internet on fire
Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza twin at Haldi ceremony
RARE! Tabu’s walk as a showstopper

Popular Videos
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found ...
"He cancelled our wedding at the last ...
Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted
Shocking transformation of a legendary cricketer’s daughter ...
Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza twin at Haldi ...
RARE! Tabu’s walk as a showstopper
Armaan Malik & Palak Muchhal REVEAL who they’...
Hula hoop wearing saree? WATCH this viral video