Was Disha Patani in a bad mood after attending a movie screening with Tiger Shroff? Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s dating rumours are known to everyone. However, the two actors have always been tight-lipped about the same and stated that they are just ‘friends.’ Nonetheless, the shutterbugs never leave a chance to click pictures of the rumoured couple whenever they step out in the city or jet off to exotic places for vacations. Yesterday the two were spotted in the city and Disha was surely not in the best mood. Watch this video to know more.