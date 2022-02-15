Watch the makers of Gehraiyaan & Doobey creating their magic yet again in this fun interview!

In this interesting conversation with Pinkvilla, the magical team behind the music of ‘Gehraiyaan’ speaks for the FIRST time on creating an album that has created waves in the entire country. Be it Gehraiyaan or Doobey, the songs with vocals by Lothika and composition by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera, have beautifully showcased the essence of love. In this fun conversation, Kabeer aka OAFF, Ankur Tiwari, Shalmali Kholgade, Kausar Munir and Lothika opened up about the making of such soulful tracks. Also an unknown fact, Gehraiyaan Title track wasn’t even a part of the original film.. Surprising? Tune in for more…