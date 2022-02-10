Watch Tulsi Kumar & Gurmeet sing beautifully in our ‘Disco Deewane’ round like never before!

Tulsi Kumar with her melodious voice graces this chat with Pinkvilla where she sings out heart-fully and gets off in a musical face-off with Gurmeet Choudhary, who by the way will surprise you with his unexpected singing skills in this interview. Tulsi speaks up about working together for the first time with Jubin Nautiyal and how Himachal Pradesh towns like Shimla and Una added the perfect Valentine Vibe to her new song ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’. While Gurmeet shares his experience of going back to the feeling of ‘first love’ while shooting the song.