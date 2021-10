"We are made for each other" Varun Dhawan's mum & Natasha Dalal's VIRAL video; WATCH NOW. This video of Varun Dhawan's mom and wife has gone viral as the two leading ladies of his real life share a big laugh post a fashion show in Mumbai. We can see Natasha being handed over a phone by someone and Laali exclaiming, "We are made for each other!" Watch some other celebrities papped in the city.