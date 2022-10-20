What a party!! Inside Kriti Sanon’s grand Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai. Last night Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon hosted a lavish Diwali party for her close friends from the industry. It was attended by many Bollywood celebs including Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and Aditya Roy Kapur and they all looked glamorous giving us major ethnic outfit goals for the festival.