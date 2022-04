What did Rakhi Sawant tell Aamir Khan & RRR's director SS Rajamouli? Recently, the team of RRR hosted a success bash and Rakhi attended the same but what caught our attention was how she jumped right into their dinner conversation and asked for a picture. Rakhi Sawant interrupts Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli, who greeted the actress and posed for the cameras after that.