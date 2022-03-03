Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
What Prabhas said about Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan
What Prabhas said about Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:13 PM IST |
12.3K
What Prabhas said about Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan. At the Hindi trailer launch of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas spoke his heart out on the superstars of Bollywood. He also revealed whether he believes in astrology or not!
salman khan
shah rukh khan
Events
Prabhas
You May Like This
When superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan came together and the paparazzi went into a frenzy
From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and other actors, find out what they share in common
From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan; Here's a list of celebrities who own the most expensive houses in the city
Prabhas gives his honest reaction on Allu Arjun's Pushpa success in Hindi Belt
More Videos
Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport, stopped media from taking pictures.
When Jacqueline Fernandez & Salman Khan danced at a wedding reception
Salman Khan,Pooja Hegde & Disha Patani spotted at the airport
When Salman Khan & Sohail Khan rode cycles on the streets